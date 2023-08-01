The City of Laurens recycle center closed on June 1 to pave the way for the Caroline Street facility to become the new location of the City of Laurens Streets and Sanitation Department.
Work on the facility has been delayed due to supply chain issues, thus pushing back the completion date of the project.
According to City Administrator Eric Delgado, the city is currently awaiting the arrival of truss clips, which are projected to be delivered next week. Once the necessary materials are in place, the project will resume and footings will be poured.
The current completion date sits around mid-September, which is slightly later than the original projection of August.
Recyclables can continue to be taken to the Laurens County Landfill. They offer bins for the same items that the city accepts. Boxes will need to be broken down in order to drop them in the slots at the bin.
Construction continues on the City of Laurens new municipal complex, located at 250 W. Laurens Street. The anticipated completion date is around the end of August, according to Mayor Nathan Senn.
The municipal complex will allow the Laurens Police Dept. to vacate the second floor of the Truist Building on West Main Street and consolidate all police functions into one building.
Funding for the renovation of the building is coming from American Rescue Plan Act funding that was allocated to the city.
