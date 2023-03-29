Clinton’s new $4.3 Million Library will be 11,000 sq ft of functional space with an outdoors feature on a 1.38-acre tract inside the city.
The current library, in a strip shopping center on the Jacobs Highway, was considered too limited, so a new library became the #2 priority project on the Nov. 3, 2020 voters-approved Capital Projects Sales Tax list. Almost all projects have come in over-budget because of scarcity of building supplies and supply chain delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 1-cent additional local sales tax, paid by residents and visitors, sunsets in 8 years.
The Laurens County Council has received updates on projects; and Tuesday night, it was a chance for Renita Barksdale, library director, to bring the council up to speed on the Clinton Library. Upgrades to the Gray Court Park, an $891,220 project on Hwy 101 South, also were updated to the council.
“It’s not always about the 4 walls,” Barksdale said of the Clinton Library, which will feature outdoor spaces, under existing trees, and large windows to capture natural light. It will be a biking library - close enough to the city center for residents to ride their bicycles to the library, where bike racks will be installed - at 304 West Pitts St., where a house was moved off the lot to make way for the library. It is beside the former Founders Credit Union which now is a City of Clinton payments and zoning office.
“Staff can see what’s going on from the circulation desk,” said Barksdale, adding that a dedicated story space will mean people working on the computers no longer will be “listening to ‘Baby Shark.’”
The Laurens County Library System has applied for a Duke Energy Foundation grant of $30,000 for technology.
Library board members and staff surveyed the community to find out “what do you want in the library.” A primary request was a meeting room, Barksdale said.
There will be two study rooms, including Smartboards; and teen activities will have a dedicated space, near an exit for easy pick-up by parents providing transportation. “We want it to be a hang-out environment,” Barksdale said.
The design will be “modern plus traditional,” she said, and bids are expected to be received by May 2.
Also, council received three other reports.
Courtney Stonell, the county’s lead litter-buster, said she originated the idea of an Upstate Clean-up Challenge around Earth Day, so she is expecting Laurens County to win the challenge among all the other counties.
All through April, groups are encouraged to collect litter and report their bag-numbers to Keep Laurens County Beautiful through the Chamber of Commerce.
The litter-busting effort - a unique and award-winning partnership among Laurens County, Laurens, Clinton, and Fountain Inn - is coming up on its 1-year anniversary. Stonell reminded council that she and many other volunteers spent this week involved in Team Ecology, an environmental awareness project for the county’s 3rd graders at the Joe Adair Outdoor Education Center in Laurens.
Jason Tavenner, executive director of the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, received from council a designation of March as Disabilities Awareness Month.
He thanked council for assisting with transportation needs and for providing employment for LCDSNB individuals.
“This highlights their contributions to the community and highlights our caregivers and their efforts to help people live an independent life,” Tavenner said of the awareness month, which this year coincides with LCDSNB’s 50th anniversary.
Council also recognized April as Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month - a special proclamation reading will take place at 2:30 p.m. on April 15 at Thornwell’s Lush Acres Farm Spring Festival in Clinton.
Council Member David Tribble presented the county’s proclamation to Lindy Scott, representing Thornwell, a regional service dedicating to serving at-risk youth and strengthening families.
“Thornwell is a blessing to Laurens County, to the State, and to the Southeast,” Tribble said.
Also, the council approved naming the new Airport Terminal for George S. “Sammy” Wham, of Clinton-Mountville, who joined the Airport Commission 1992 and served as its chairman from 1995 to 2013. He previously had received the Henry Laurens Award, Laurens County’s highest award to service to the community. As chairman, Wham established “a solid working relationship with state agencies providing money for the airport; he is a good public servant,” said Ernie Segars, a former Laurens County Administrator.
Council also approved an ATAX Board (accommodations tax-money dispersal) based on members’ occupations and interests as outlined in state law. The members:
Marcus Cheeks, Clinton, restaurant;
Michael Hobby, Cross Hill, lodging and restaurant;
Bob Link, Clinton, cultural;
Deborah Nicholas, Clinton, lodging;
Jody Prosser, Fountain Inn, attractions;
Jessica Satterfield, Laurens, restaurant, and
Jerre Threatt, Clinton, at-large.
Council approved the recommendation of Council Member Diana Anderson for Lumus Byrd to replace John McMurray (resignation) on the board of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission board.
CPST
As a reminder, this is the Capital Projects Sales Tax list:
-- Laurens County parks and rec projects, projected cost: $1,727,500.
-- Clinton public library: $4,300,000.
-- Historic courthouse renovation (underway): $3,550,766.
-- Agricultural and business center: $7,983,008.
-- Fountain Inn infrastructure project: $912,000.
-- E-911 radio upgrades: $2,481,496.
-- Laurens County airport improvements: $500,000.
-- Veterans monuments and memorial park: $414,200 at the Laurens Library.
-- Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission water tower (completed-Hickory Tavern): $1,994,755
-- Martha Dendy community center, Clinton: $756,000.
-- Laurens County EMS-medic 1 renovations: $314,500.
-- Laurens County animal shelter improvements: $280,000.
-- Laurens County trails association: $300,000, connect to the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
-- Town of Gray Court park improvements: $891,220.
-- City of Clinton infrastructure: $6,528,443; and
-- Laurens County sheriff’s office evidence storage facility (nearly complete): $1,964,250.
