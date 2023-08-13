The ground has officially been broken on the new Agricultural Center located at 308 Osborne Road in Laurens.
The center is part of the 16 projects funded by the Capital Sales Tax. The project is expected to begin phase one in two weeks and is expected to take one year to complete.
“This project will not only benefit the citizens of Laurens County but also many others from across the state, the southeast, and even the nation,” said Brown Patterson, Chairman of Laurens County Council.
Some events that this facility will allow Laurens County to host include horse shows and flower shows.
The Clemson Extension Office and the Forestry Commission Office will also be getting a new home.
There will be a covered outside arena, which was a major aspect that people wanted to see in the design of the new facility. It will also include a building to hold the animals while they wait to be shown.
“When you see farmers in a county like Laurens County where we are, we define agriculture and agriculture defines our community,” said Bobby Smith, Vice Chairman of the CPST.
There are already plans for phase two which would include an outdoor arena.
