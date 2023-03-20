One of the country’s leading political analysts will address the current state of American politics at Presbyterian College’s annual Waters Lecture this month.
Amy Walter, the publisher and editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in Edmunds Hall. For more than 25 years, she has built a reputation as an accurate, objective, and insightful political analyst with unparalleled access to campaign insiders and decision-makers.
Named by the Washingtonian as one of Washington’s Most Powerful Women in 2021, her online newsletter provides analysis of the issues, trends, and events that shape the political environment.
Walter is a contributor to the PBS “NewsHour,” where she provides weekly political analysis for the popular “Politics Monday” segment and is a featured contributor for the network’s election and convention special coverage events.
She is also a regular Sunday panelist on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and CNN’s “Inside Politics and appears frequently on “Special Report with Bret Baier” on Fox News. From 2017 until early 2021, Walter hosted the weekly nationally-syndicated “Politics with Amy Walter” program on “The Takeaway” from WNYC and PRX. She’s also the former political director of ABC News.
Amy was an inaugural fellow at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago, where she now serves on the Board of Advisors. She graduated summa cum laude from Colby College, earned an honorary degree as a Doctor of Letters, and serves as a trustee to the board.
“We are so grateful for the continued generous support of the Waters family for this lecture series, and we are also grateful for the Russell Program’s support of this year’s event,” said professor of political science Dr. Justin Lance. “Amy Walter is such an influential and dynamic voice in American politics, and we’re delighted that she will be on campus to share her insights.”
PC alumnus Samuel C. Waters ’66 established the Samuel Calvin Waters Lecture Series in Political Science to bring notable political scholars to campus who can highlight the value and relevance of the study of politics and contemporary issues. This year’s event is co-sponsored by the Waters Lecture Series and the college’s Russell Program.
