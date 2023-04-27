Chip Cooper of Cooper Motor Company in Clinton announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Rizer Chevrolet GMC in Walterboro, South Carolina.
Cooper Motor Company was founded in 1938 by Lynn Cooper, Sr., where he started and maintained business through the Great Depression and World War II, offering honesty and integrity to every customer that stopped by. Cooper Motor Company began a second generation under Lynn Cooper Jr in 1956.
During those years, the company carried brands such as Dodge, Dodge Trucks, Oldsmobile and more. In 1986, he added Clinton Ford and Mercury with his partner Bob Cason. Then, in 1998, he added the Chrysler and Jeep lines to the Dodge dealership.
Surviving the oil embargo of the 1970s and the recession of the early 1980s, Lynn Cooper, Jr. made it through the hard times with the same honesty and integrity as his father.
Now, as a third-generation family business, Cooper Motor Company continues to run strong because of its hard-working employees and wonderful customers. The dealership, which is currently owned and operated by Cooper's grandson Lynn "Chip" Cooper III, is one of Upstate South Carolina's oldest dealerships, and one of the county's best-known family businesses.
"Very few dealerships in this day and age have been in business 10 years, let alone 85+ years," said Chip Cooper. "I have a lot of pride in our legacy, and in continuing what my grandfather started, and dad continued. Nowadays, the family business is a forgotten practice.”
Cooper attributes their long-term success in the competitive car business to their core values.
“Unlike many dealerships that operate with high-pressure sales tactics, we do things differently here. Building strong relationships with our customers is the goal, and I believe that this approach is what sets us apart and is the reason we’ve been in business since 1938,” said Cooper. “You won't survive in a small town unless you treat people right. We know our customers. They're our neighbors. We go to church with them and see them socially."
Cooper’s business philosophy and experience is what Scott Rizer, owner of Rizer Chevrolet GMC, was looking for in selling the business.
“Chip is a personal friend and I have a lot of respect for his business approach and dedication to the small towns in South Carolina”, said Scott. “I’m looking forward to the next phase for this dealership and the opportunity to work side by side with Chip."
Scott will continue as the General Manager of Cooper Chevrolet GMC.
With this acquisition, Cooper will expand their brand offerings to include Chevrolet and GMC on top of the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brands that they have at their Clinton dealership.
For more information visit, Cooper Chevrolet GMC at 351 N. Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro, SC 29488 or call (843) 549-6363 or online at CooperMotor.com.
