The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a hunting death that occurred around 6pm on Wednesday night.
The Coroner's office said the death occurred on game management land on Armstrong Rd. off of Hwy 252.
According to SC Dept. of Natural Resources, two men were turkey hunting when the incident occurred.
Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified the victim as Michael Calvin Keeler Jr., a 34-year-old male from Waterloo. Canupp said that Keeler died at the scene from a gunshot wound.
An autopsy will be performed this morning in Greenville. This case is under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.