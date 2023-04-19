One person is dead from a self-inflicted wound after a standoff with Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputies on Tuesday, according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.
Deputies responded to 2221 Indian Mound Road on Tuesday to serve a warrant for criminal sexual conduct, said Canupp. The individual immediately refused to comply or speak with deputies, presenting what appeared to be a weapon and barricading himself in the residence, said Canupp.
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was activated and contact was again attempted with the subject. SWAT administered non-lethal methods, however, the subject continued to be combative and noncompliant, said Canupp.
Once deputies were able to make entry into the home, they discovered the individual to have a self-inflicted wound. According to Canupp, the victim died while awaiting to be airlifted from the scene.
Canupp identified the victim as 57-year-old Keith William Dramstad, of Laurens.
