Without public comment, Laurens County Council has adopted a $41,833,242 spending plan for the next fiscal year, giving the spending and revenues package final approval Tuesday evening.
The budget is 14.7% higher next year than this year, according to an advertisement posted by the county.
Council also passed the Fire Budget ordinance for $4,810,914, and a 22.23 mils tax levy, (taxes are the same and the budget is 8.78% higher than this year) and an ordinance about spending 29% of the money generated by the county’s Local Option Sales Tax.
The ordinance says the LOST money will be spent only if it is needed to balance county expenditures; otherwise, all the money goes to property tax relief.
Council Member Luke Rankin said, “I am proud of our staff for their work on this budget. I ran for office in 2020 and I ran to keep taxes low, I am still fighting for that. I am very proud there have been no tax increases. We have also seen contributions to our fund; and the Sheriff’s Office pay raise is a huge increase, it will help morale and recruitment. I appreciate all the first responders, so many great things are happening in the county.”
Council Vice-chairman Jeff Carroll echoed the sentiment.
“This is one of the more challenging budgets we have done; and with all the accomplishments, it may be one of the best,” he said.
In addition to levying property taxes, Laurens County assesses two special purpose fees - $65 per residence for solid waste management and $25 per registered vehicle for roads rehabilitation and paving.
In addition, the budget ordinance outlines appropriations to 10 other special funds, either required by law or set by ordinances. States, counties, cities and school districts also have been in line since 2020 for Covid Relief and American Rescue Plan federal dollars.
The County’s General Fund budget in 2022-23 was $36,690,245.
The County’s Fire Budget in 2022-23 was $4,422,560.
Fire Budget millage is expected to remain the same at 22.23 mils and is expected to generate $3,105,914 of the total for fire services in the unincorporated areas of Laurens County. Cities have their own fire services, along with mutual aid agreements with this county and neighboring counties.
The Fire Service also competes for federal and state firefighting grants.
Council Chairman Brown Patterson offered words of praise as Tuesday’s meeting started for the late Jay Weisner, Sr., who served on the Laurens County Council from 1987 to 2002. The U.S. Navy veteran “was instrumental in conducting the County business and took the lead for many issues needed for the good of the County such as developing an economic development agency; establishing a E-911 System for Laurens County; creating a County-wide rural fire service; establishing a Higher Education Facility in Laurens County and building a Detention Center,” according to his obituary.
Patterson said Weisner was a source of “great encouragement and valuable insights.”
The Council also authorized a resolution honoring the legacy of Mary Ellen DeShields as a foster grandparent at MS Bailey Child Development Center and as an officer and member of the GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission.
Council Member Shirley Clark made the recommendation to her fellow council members.
County Administrator Thomas Higgs commended the Public Works Department for timely response to heavy rains and flooding last week.
“After the rain we found some roads washed away. Public Works went out right after the flooding to be sure roads were passable, and they’ve been working around the clock to be sure there is access for emergency vehicles,” he said.
Also, the County is developing a comprehensive list of closed and damaged bridges in Laurens County to present to the County Transportation Committee, for potential state gas tax money to fund the repairs. Council has heard numerous complaints that in Northern Laurens County, closed bridges are slowing essential services like Emergency Medical and Fire from reaching residences and causing people to drive farther to and from work and the doctor.
On a request by Council Member Diane Anderson, the Council agreed to a sponsorship contribution to the July 21-22 Summer Tour of the South Carolina Farmer & Agribusiness Association. Participants from through South Carolina, and some from out of state, will converge on Clinton High School, Laurens District High School, and Hollow Oak Farm for the two-day information event.
It is hosted by the Laurens County Farmer & Agribusiness Group.
Saying 139 people had registered, Anderson said, “We have a lot of agriculture in this area, and we need to support this effort.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.