Beginning in August, Laurens County Council will cut its meetings schedule from twice to once per month.
Council decided that county staff can do the work of implementing council approved policies well enough to reduce the number of “actionable items” coming before the council. Also, a change is being made in the meeting start time.
In a separate announcement, council was told a ground-breaking for the new Clinton Public Library is scheduled for July 20 at 11 a.m. at the West Pitts Street site. The library is one of 16 community enhancement projects funded by the Capital Projects Sales Tax, approved by voters in the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election.
The building will replace the current library in a strip-shopping center on the Jacobs Highway and bring library services closer to the city-center area.
Council also gave first reading approval to a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes ordinance that will enable an existing industry to undergo a $600 Million expansion.
It will be the largest industrial project in Laurens County’s history. In the next few months it will receive two more ordinance readings and be the subject of a public hearing.
It is “Project Zebra”.
A report said this will be larger than a $256.475 Million investment of ZF Transmissions and more than ZF Gray Court’s most recent two expansions which totaled $456 Million together.
Pertaining to the meeting schedule, the change shifts the council away from meeting on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month, at 5:30 p.m.
Now the council will meet at 6 p.m. on the 2nd Monday of each month. Meetings are being held in the Hillcrest Complex East at 105 Bolt Dr., Laurens, while the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens undergoes exterior renovations (also a Capital Projects Sales Tax project).
Council Vice-chairman Jeff Carroll said people had told him that the 5:30 p.m. time is too early, for people to get off work and travel to Hillcrest East, which is adjacent to the Hillcrest Square Judicial - Services - Administration building on Hillcrest Drive/Hwy 76 By-pass in Laurens, for a meeting.
Most other public bodies in Laurens County meet later, council was told. Public bodies also are allowed to have called meetings with 24 hours public notice, as governed by the SC Freedom of Information Act and, in rare occasions, can have emergency meetings.
Public bodies cannot legally have secret meetings, based on state law.
Council Member Diane Anderson said she wasn’t opposed, but stressed the county should “make sure we have participation from the community” by publicly announcing and promoting the changing day and time.
Council did not have any public comments at the July 11 meeting, and County Administrator Thomas Higgs announced the retirement, effective Aug. 24, of David Satterfield who has more than 20 years service with the county.
Council had the 2nd of 3 readings to conveyance of properties on Hwy 221 and in the Gray Court area to the Laurens County Development Corporation. These are tracts acquired for economic development projects which never materialized.
In council comments, Anderson said the county is receiving positive coverage for the SC7 environmental group’s work with military veterans to repair portions of The Palmetto Trail (July 11 & 12).
Council Chairman Brown Patterson said he was able to catch up with the group after their Enoree Passage hike and to thank them for their service. Also, Patterson commended the City of Laurens for its Fourth of July patriotic program and concerts, adding that Laurens County should consider next year providing sponsorship support to turn it into a true, countywide Independence Day celebration.
The next Laurens County Council meeting will be July 25, 5:30 p.m. at 105 Bolt St., Laurens. The meeting after that will be August 14. Meetings are live-streamed and archived on the county’s website.
