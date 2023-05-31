Laurens County Council has awarded a contract to build a new public library in Clinton.
Already designated for a West Pitts Street site, the library replaces a current facility in a strip-shopping center on the Jacobs Highway. It is Priority 2 on the 16-projects list of the Capital Projects Sales Tax projects approved by Laurens County votes in the November, 2020 General Election.
Low bid is from Solid Structures, out of West Columbia, and the $3.122 million bid is lowest of six bids of up to $3.8 million. The CPST sets aside $4.3 million for the new library project.
Unused funds go into a pool from which cost overages for the 15 other projects can be paid, if there are any - most projects are coming in right at budget, although there have some materials and supply-chain delays.
It was recommended to council to accept the low bid, especially since it is about $900,000 under budget. On the county website, there is a section devoted to the CPST projects for Laurens County.
In other money matters, Laurens County Council is one reading away from approving a $34 million operations budget, after having a budget work session discussion Thursday night. Council Member Diane Anderson brought forth concerns about special appropriations for the Cities of Clinton, Laurens and Fountain Inn, and the Straight Street youth center in Laurens, asked for more money going to the Federation of the Blind and Piedmont Council for the Aging, and requested an additional salary increase for workers at the county’s trash collection sites.
Other council members said they are comfortable with where the budget is now, after agencies’ requests, vetting by the administration, numerous workshops, and two ordinance-approvals.
Council will hold a Budget Public hearing on June 13 and final reading on June 27, for the next fiscal year’s budget can be in place by July 1.
Council approved second reading at its May 23 meeting.
The County Budget is 13% higher for the coming year than for this year. Governments are allowed by state law to increase spending to the rate of inflation, and more in high-growth areas (to provide essential services for a growing population).
Council has been told that the increased spending is offset by residential growth.
Council expects no tax increase. That will be decided when the auditor sets the tax levy needed to fund the balanced budget submitted by the council.
The budget for 2022-23 was just under $31 million.
The budget for 2023-24 is $34,163,867 - employees will receive a 6% cost of living raise. It includes $1.53 million for capital expenses with $500,000 to the Sheriff’s Office.
The county also charges a $25/working vehicles fee for roads and a $65/residence fee for solid waste collection and disposal.
The June 13 Budget Public Hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. in the Veterans and Voters Center on Bolt Drive in Laurens. Council is meeting there while the Historic Courthouse is undergoing extensive exterior renovations, also a Capital Projects Sales Tax project.
The council also has agreed on a separate Fire Budget (24.57 mils of property tax) and the issue of retaining money from LOST (the local option sales tax).
Also at its May 23 meeting, the council heard concerns about the 10-year Review of the Comprehensive Plan, littering by companies that toss into driveways their advertisements, bridges being closed by the SC Department of Transportation, and recognized National Police Week and EMS Week (future recognitions will be made of corrections officers’ week and telecommunications’ week). Council awarded the county’s auditing contract to Love Bailey for 2023-26, and heard a report on grant-funded stormwater remediation work for the Wattsville community in Laurens.
