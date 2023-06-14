Laurens County is going to ask the County Transportation Committee to send less local money back to the state and spend part of the committee’s $2.2 million to make a bridge in the northern area of the county serviceable.
The council has been told the bridge on Harris Grove Church Road has been closed for months and that is causing an extreme hardship in the area. Rev. Katherine Evans has discussed the issue with the council several times, including at Tuesday’s council meeting.
She said this is one of six closed bridges in Laurens County that no one is doing anything about, and she suggested the county could replace the bridge with a less expensive pole bridge.
Council Chairman Brown Patterson said County Public Works can do some road work in house, like installing culverts, but a bridge replacement would have to be contracted. But instead of doing that work, Patterson said, the CTC has sent 63.5% of local roads money back to the SC Department of Transportation, to pave state roads in Laurens County. The county can make a money-request, as can the cities. He said if the CTC is unwilling to spend more money on bridges, the council could call for it to be disbanded.
Since the 1990s, the committee has operated under state legislation and members are appointed by the legislative delegation. Instead of a CTC, Patterson said, the county could take all the money for roads and decide how it is spent.
“We are giving them half of our money back, more than half our money, and I think that’s wrong. They (the CTC) are required to give 33% back (to the SC Department of Transportation); the last few years it has been much more than 33% they have sent back to the state,” he said.
Council Member Diane Anderson said, “I remember a time when the CTC was local people and they got out and rode the roads.”
“They do ride the roads,” Patterson said. "The state submits its request, the county submits its request, and the cities can submit requests (for roads to be fixed and/or repaved.)”
The County plans to make its request of the CTC at the committee’s fourth Thursday of the month meeting (June 22).
In 2022, Patterson said, the CTC got its normal $2.2 million appropriation from the state and a special appropriation of $5 million. The money comes from the gas tax. But over half the money went to state roads in Laurens County, while there are closed bridges in the county awaiting repair.
“There is $7 million coming in and we have bridges that need replacement. That’s frustrating,” Patterson said.
Rev. Harris has told the council that there is a Harris Grove Church Road resident afraid to bring her husband home from the hospital because there is no way EMS could get to him in time in case he has a medical issue at home.
It’s a situation that people on this and other county roads have had to endure for years, she said.
Also Tuesday evening, the council conducted public hearings, with no one commenting, on the county’s $41,833,242 FY2023-2024 budget, a 14.17% increase from last year; its 24.57 mils-of-tax Fire Budget, up from 22.23 mils last year; and using 29% of the Local Option Sales Tax money for operations, if necessary. The rest of the money, and any of the 29% unspent for county operations, goes to property tax relief.
