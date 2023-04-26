The Upper Savannah region is receiving almost $80 million in grant funding to assist with improvements for clean drinking water, sanitary sewer and stormwater resilience.
Sixteen projects totaling $79,891,066 were awarded throughout the region, with projects in all six counties. The announcement was made Tuesday.
The City of Clinton, Laurens CPW and Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission received grants totaling $23,172,850.
The grant awards are funded by the S.C. Infrastructure Investment Program (SCIIP) and the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA).
The Upper Savannah COG assisted with some of the applications and will help administer nine of the 16 projects.
USCOG Assistant Director Sam Leaman, Government Services Director Rick Green and Government Services Project Manager Cason Wright have been involved in the process.
Upper Savannah COG will be helping administer the projects for City of Abbeville, Town of Due West, Town of Edgefield, Ninety Six CPW, Town of Ware Shoals, City of Clinton, Laurens CPW, McCormick CPW and Town of Ridge Spring.
The S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) had been awarded $1.369 billion in grant funding to communities across the state to assist with improvements for clean drinking water, sanitary sewer and stormwater resilience.
The funds, made via the award of 216 grants to local governments and public water and sewer utilities across South Carolina, will go a long way in protecting the quality of life, addressing long-term sustainability and providing new opportunities for growth and development.
The S.C. Infrastructure Investment Program (SCIIP) was created by RIA as a one-time initiative designed to have a transformative impact on water, wastewater and stormwater systems in small and disadvantaged communities as well as larger, growing communities using federal funds allocated by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The awarded projects include the following:
- City of Abbeville, Upper Long Cane Waterline Connection, $3,450,000 SCIIP, $500,000 RIA
- Donalds Due West Water and Sewer Authority, Water System Improvements, $9,500,000 SCIIP
- Town of Due West, Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade, $1,950,000 SCIIP
- Edgefield County, Barton Road Drainage Improvements, $950,747 SCIIP
- Edgefield County Water & Sewer Authority, Water Treatment Plant Upgrade, $10,000,000 SCIIP
- Town of Edgefield, Gymnasium Stormwater Improvements, $790,000 SCIIP
- Greenwood CPW, Water System Improvements, $10,000,000 SCIIP
- Greenwood Metropolitan District, Sewer System Improvements, $10,000,000, SCIIP
- Ninety Six CPW, Viability Study, $930,500 SCIIP
- Town of Ware Shoals, Water and Sewer Viability Planning, $600,000 SCIIP
- City of Clinton, Miller’s Fork Basin Sewer Rehabilitation, $4,250,000 SCIIP, $500,000 RIA
- Laurens CPW, Water System Improvements, $10,000,000 SCIIP, $500,000 RIA
- Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission, Hospital Area Water System Improvements, $7,922,850 SCIIP
- McCormick CPW, Mechanical Barscreen & Raw Water Pump Improvement, $4,128,210 SCIIP, $500,000 RIA
- Town of Ridge Spring, Water System & Storm Drainage Evaluation, $500,000
- Saluda County Water & Sewer Authority, Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade, $2,918,750 SCIIP
