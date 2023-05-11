After an executive session at their monthly meeting this week, the Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners took action on several issues.
Laurens CPW is a member of the Piedmont Municipal Power Agency (PMPA). PMPA owns 25 percent of the Catawba Nuclear Station near Rock Hill. Ninety-five percent of the CPW’s electricity comes from this facility. The remaining 5 percent is from hydro-electric dams in the upstate and a natural gas peaking facility, owned by Santee Cooper in Starr, SC.
The commissioners took action to begin the process of negotiating a deal to release some of the CPW’s excess capacity from the Catawba plant.
“This will help the CPW balance and diversify its generation resources," said CPW Chairman Parker Moore. "The debt will be paid off on Catawba in 2035 and electric rates will decrease significantly. This move will allow us to have an additional source of revenue going forward.”
The commissioners also voted to fund one of the license plate reader cameras and to add Juneteenth to the list of official holidays for Commission employees.
