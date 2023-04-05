A Cross Hill man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting on February 24.
Jahmez Wayvon Lindsay, of Cross Hill, was charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Grand Larceny and Burglary-2nd Degree.
On February 24, at approximately 4:20am, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Leaman Street in Cross Hill and Lisbon Road in Mountville in reference to a shooting incident. The initial incident occurred on Leaman Street. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Lisbon Road in Mountville.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyquevius Breshaud Parks Sr., of Cross Hill.
According to the LCSO, the investigation also resulted in the recovery of multiple stolen dirt bikes/ATVs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.