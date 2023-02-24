One person is dead after a shooting in Cross Hill on Friday morning, according to the Laurens County Coroner's Office.
Lauren’s County Sheriff's Office deputies and Laurens County EMS responded just before 4:30am to the area of Leaman Street in Cross Hill and Lisbon Road in Mountville in reference to a gunshot wound.
Upon arrival, deputies and EMS found a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to the LCSO, the initial incident occurred on Leaman Street. The victim succumbed to his injuries on Lisbon Road, said the LCSO.
Laurens County Coroner’s Office Deputy Coroner Bailey Williamson identified the victim as Tyquevius Parks Sr., 27, from Cross Hill.
This incident is currently under investigation by Laurens County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of SLED.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.