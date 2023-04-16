One person is dead after a shooting that involved two other victims in Waterloo on Saturday night.
Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement agencies responded to 43 Coyote Drive around 8:20pm in reference to three gunshot victims. All victims were transported to medical facilities, according to Deputy Coroner Bill Williams.
The victim that was transported to Prisma-Laurens County Hospital died at the hospital. Williams identified the victim as 37-year-old Darren Hill from Cross Hill.
No further information is available regarding the other two shooting victims.
