CSX Railroad to close crossing for repair

 

CSX Railroad has announced multiple crossing closings that will occur in Laurens County from March 7 through March 30.

Each crossing will be closed for maintenance work for an undetermined time.

The following crossings will be closed during this time:

Fuller Road - Closing on or around March 30

Double A Trail Road - Closing on or around March 29

Hurricane Church Road - Closing on or around March 29

Boulevard @ Hwy 76 - Closing on or around March 28

Springdale Drive - Closing on or around March 27

Adair Street - Closing on or around March 27

North Woodrow Street - Closing on or around March 23

North Broad Street - Closing on or around March 23

US-76-Carolina Avenue - Closing on or around March 23

Thornwell Street - Closing on or around March 23

D Street Clinton - Closing on or around March 22

Pine Street Clinton - Closing on or around March 22

Milton Street - Closing on or around March 22

Apple Orchard Road - Closing on or around March 20

Mountville Road - Closing on or around March 15

Puckett Ferry Road - Closing on or around March 13

Liberty Springs Road - Closing on or around March 13

North Main Street Cross Hill – Closing on or around March 13

Whitten Road – Closing on or around March 8