CSX Railroad has announced multiple crossing closings that will occur in Laurens County from March 7 through March 30.
Each crossing will be closed for maintenance work for an undetermined time.
The following crossings will be closed during this time:
Fuller Road - Closing on or around March 30
Double A Trail Road - Closing on or around March 29
Hurricane Church Road - Closing on or around March 29
Boulevard @ Hwy 76 - Closing on or around March 28
Springdale Drive - Closing on or around March 27
Adair Street - Closing on or around March 27
North Woodrow Street - Closing on or around March 23
North Broad Street - Closing on or around March 23
US-76-Carolina Avenue - Closing on or around March 23
Thornwell Street - Closing on or around March 23
D Street Clinton - Closing on or around March 22
Pine Street Clinton - Closing on or around March 22
Milton Street - Closing on or around March 22
Apple Orchard Road - Closing on or around March 20
Mountville Road - Closing on or around March 15
Puckett Ferry Road - Closing on or around March 13
Liberty Springs Road - Closing on or around March 13
North Main Street Cross Hill – Closing on or around March 13
Whitten Road – Closing on or around March 8
