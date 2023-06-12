Award-winning Denver Downs Farm in Anderson, South Carolina will host the 5th Annual SC Sunflower Festival during the last weekend of June and first 2 weeks of July complete with 8 acres of sunflowers for picking, and photographing plus local vendors, live music, food options, and children’s activities.
“Our family has always loved sunflowers and what better way to show the love than to invite the public to enjoy them face-to-face on the farm,” said Catherine Garrison Davis, co-owner of Denver Downs Farm. “We fully expect to see these beauties show up all over social media. They are that gorgeous.”
The Sunflower Festival at Denver Downs will happen June 24 and 25, and July 1, 2, 8 & 9 from 10 am - 6 pm. Guests will enjoy outdoor live music in the during the festival.
Guests are encouraged to cut the sunflowers and make bouquets in buckets to take home and photographers are welcome as well. Private sessions can be scheduled for times outside of public hours.
Food options include charcuterie boards, barbeque, chicken fingers, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and snow cones. Beverages offered on site are the famous Denver Downs lemonade and summer flights of silo sangrias and Flower Frose - out of the Vine and Barrel Beer Garden in the middle of the farm.
“We are hoping that families, flower enthusiasts, photographers, and anyone else looking to enjoy these early summer beauties come out to the festival,” said Garrison Davis. “We are including several exotic varieties of sunflowers that most people have never seen before. We also look forward to sunset and sunrise yoga classes looking out over the sunflower field.”
Children's activities will be open during the festival including the New Mountain Slide, jumping pillow, zipline, slides, ball zone, ropes course, climbing wall, dodgeball, gaga pit, and the Double D Gem Mine.
Adorable farm animals will be ready for their photos to be taken including mini goats, mini horses, and sheep.
Dogs on leashes are permitted to attend.
Vendors and Photographers may complete the interest applications on the website. Tickets online are $24.99 per person and include one stem or sunflower bloom plus all activities, live music, farm animals, and opportunities to get that perfect photo in the sunflower field. Children's tickets are $14.99.
