The Laurens County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to the Chamber of Commerce from Laurens County Council in May 2022 have made the launch of the Chamber of Commerce's Small Business EmPOWERment Program possible. The deadline to apply is approaching fast at Friday, March 10 at 5 p.m.
"The SBP is an intensive program that will provide participants with the education, coaching, and connections necessary to identify their key business needs and improve their operations for future sustainability," as stated in the press release.
This is described as an 8-month program that will provide a new speaker each month. The first of these sessions will be March 28, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and it will be an orientation and introduction to the program.
Following this will be a session on April 13, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. The topic is "keeping customers in mind."
May's session is on May 11, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., discussing the topic of creating engaging content.
June will focus on practical marketing. The session will be on June 15 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., discussing how to measure effectiveness and find a target audience.
The next month will focus on maximizing your margin, including basic business accounting, understanding revenues and expenses and marketing the competition. This session will be July 20 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Aug. 10's session, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., will focus on heath and development. This answers the question, "What is your personal why and purpose?"
The session on Sept. 14, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., discusses engagement and presence, in which they will discuss partner benefits and potentials as well as community engagement.
On Oct. 12, the program will meet to discuss "planning your success" from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in which they will discuss business plans and missions and how to accomplish goals.
Nov. 16's meeting from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. will cover media networking, specifically going over local media opportunities.
Dec. 12 is the program's grand finale, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and will host special recognitions.
Amanda Munyan, the president/CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, gave a statement in the press release as well.
"Our goal with the Small Business emPOWERment Program is to give local entrepreneurs and small business owners the tools they need to succeed," Munyan said. "By providing education, coaching and connections, we hope to empower businesses to grow, create jobs, and contribute to the economic development and unique character of our County."
Business owners who complete the program will receive Chamber memberships for the entire year of 2024.
The program will admit 25 participants, and it is open to new and current small business owners in Laurens County. Small business is defined by having 10 or less employees.
For more information on the program and to apply, please visit www.laurenscounty.org/programs/sbp.
