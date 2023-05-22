What started as a productive District 55 board of trustees meeting on Monday night at Gray Court-Owings School turned into discord during the public participation portion of the meeting.
Just before going into executive session to approve contracts for the 2023-2024 school year, the board welcomed five speakers to the podium for public participation. Each person had three minutes to speak.
Jackson Edwards, David Kennedy, Janice Kennedy, Derrick Quarles and a gentleman referred to as Mr. Shumate addressed the board. Edwards, a 2022 graduate of LDHS, pleaded with the board to honor their duty to the district and to focus on the children.
Shumate, David Kennedy, Janice Kennedy and Quarles each took their 3+ minutes to criticize Chairperson Cathy Little. Each refused to leave the podium despite being told they were out of order by Little and their allotted time had expired. All four were encouraged to leave the podium by local law enforcement.
Quarles led a chant of “resign, resign, resign,” as he stood at the podium prior to returning to his seat.
Since prior to the February meeting of the board, Little has come under fire after rumors circulated online about her allegedly being behind an effort to terminate Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. Over the next few meetings, three of the seven board members resigned, necessitating a special election for those seats on August 1.
In other business, the school board received a facilities report from Dr. Rhett Harris. Harris gave an update on safety updates to K.C. Hanna Stadium. Work began in the summer of 2022 and was completed in 2023. Renovations included raised railings, wider front walkways, strengthening of handrails, ADA cut-outs, rams and steps, bleacher front fencing and riser boards on the visitors side.
The district is also using ESSER funding to replace aging HVAC units in multiple schools. Ford has 20 new units, followed by Laurens Elementary-17, LMS-36, SMS-35 and they will be adding eight units at Gray Court-Owings.
The final item before the public participation portion of the meeting was for the board to elect a vice-chair and secretary from the remaining board members. The previous vice-chair and secretary resigned from the board. Trustee Anthony Carpenter was nominated for vice-chair but couldn’t get enough support after Little abstained from the vote. Little then asked for nominations for secretary and no one was nominated. Little told the board they would wait until the new board members were elected to name the vacant officer seats.
