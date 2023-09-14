In celebration of National Read a Book Day, Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) administrators paid special visits to district schools to promote literacy and foster a love for reading among students. This initiative aimed to inspire young minds and underscore the importance of literacy in education.
Last week, an enthusiastic group of district administrators took part in this meaningful event by visiting various schools within the district. They spent quality time with students, engaging them in captivating stories and sparking their imagination through the joy of reading. The presence and support of these esteemed individuals underscored the district's commitment to providing students with a well-rounded education.
By taking part in National Read a Book Day, Laurens County School District 55 recognizes that reading enhances academic performance, enriches lives, and instills empathy, critical thinking, and creativity in young individuals.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas, along with other district administrators, expressed their delight in participating in such a wonderful event. They emphasized the significance of reading in shaping future generations and reaffirmed the district's commitment to promoting literacy across all grade levels.
The district continues to promote its Just Take 30 initiative set to encourage 30 minutes of reading at home every day. Research says a student’s family support system is the number one predictor of school success. When parents are involved in their children’s reading at home, children do better in school, and the schools they attend do better too.
Thomas stated, “National Read a Book Day serves as a reminder that reading is an essential skill that unlocks endless possibilities for personal growth and lifelong learning. By bringing together district administrators and students, our district embraced this occasion as an opportunity to inspire young readers, ignite their curiosity, and encourage a passion for books. Literacy is the foundation upon which all other skills and knowledge are built. It is the key that unlocks doors to success and empowers individuals to navigate the complexities of the world. By fostering literacy skills in our students, we are equipping them with the tools they need to thrive academically and personally and become college and career-ready. We encourage families to seize teachable moments each week by taking 30 minutes each day to integrate reading into their busy schedules.”
In line with the district’s reading initiatives, LCSD 55 also invites families to mark their calendars and join Reading Under the Stars on Friday, October 20, 2023, from 6-7 p.m. at the Laurens District 55 High School. For more details, contact LCSD 555 Teaching & Learning Department at 864-984-3568 or register at https://bit.ly/3ZbMtZm.
