Laurens County School District 55 recently announced administrative changes for the 2023-2024 school year. 

The changes were approved at the District 55 board of trustees meeting on Monday night, after an executive session to approve contracts.

This is the third time this year that administrative changes have been announced by District 55, with the other two occurring in May.   

Administrative changes approved on Monday night include: 

Nicadra Street - Assistant Principal Gray Court-Owings

Jennifer Macomson - Assistant Principal Hickory Tavern School

Erin Hahn - Assistant Principal Laurens District 55 High School 

Magon Wilson - Assistant Principal EB Morse Elementary

Ashley Bragg - Assistant Principal at Sanders Middle School

Mary Kate Black - Hickory Tavern School 

Angie Bigham - District Testing Coordinator 