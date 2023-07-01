Laurens County School District 55 recently announced administrative changes for the 2023-2024 school year.
The changes were approved at the District 55 board of trustees meeting on Monday night, after an executive session to approve contracts.
This is the third time this year that administrative changes have been announced by District 55, with the other two occurring in May.
Administrative changes approved on Monday night include:
Nicadra Street - Assistant Principal Gray Court-Owings
Jennifer Macomson - Assistant Principal Hickory Tavern School
Erin Hahn - Assistant Principal Laurens District 55 High School
Magon Wilson - Assistant Principal EB Morse Elementary
Ashley Bragg - Assistant Principal at Sanders Middle School
Mary Kate Black - Hickory Tavern School
Angie Bigham - District Testing Coordinator
