The District 55 band programs will host a mattress sale on Saturday, March 25. The sale is used as a fundraiser to help grow the band programs in the district.
The sale will take place from 10am-5pm at LDHS. Financing is available and all forms of payment are accepted.
This year, District 55 bands had eight students perform at District 6 Region and one student participate in the All State Band Clinic. Next year, the LDHS band will travel to Universal Studios to perform in March 2024.
