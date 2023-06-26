The Laurens County School District 55 board of trustees unanimously approved a $56,625,000 budget for 2023-2024 that includes no tax increase.
The salary for a first-year teacher with a bachelor's degree in District 55 is now $43,556. The state average for starting pay is $42,026, according to data from the state Department of Education.
The new budget accounts for teacher salaries increasing by $2,500 at each step and bus drivers receiving a 25 percent increase in the state portion of their hourly rate.
All other salary schedules will increase by 5 percent at each step. Employees paid from those schedules will receive that 5 percent plus a step increase of approximately 2 percent. Employees not paid on a salary schedule will also receive an increase of 5 percent.
“We are very proud of the progress we’ve made over the past couple of years in the area of compensation,” said Chief Financial Officer Jim Lollis. “I believe we are definitely moving in the right direction on that front.”
In other business, the board unanimously elected Peggy Nance as secretary. Anthony Carpenter nominated Nance and Mike Hughes provided a second. The secretary opening was created after former trustee Bubba Rawl resigned from the board.
After a lengthy executive session, the board unanimously voted to approve certified employee contract recommendations for the 2023-2024 school year.
Chair Cathy Little also stated that the board conducted an annual review of Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas in executive session and the overall review was excellent.
To end the meeting, Hughes made a motion to adjourn and Carpenter erupted from his seat and said that Hughes couldn’t make that motion. Carpenter then turned to the crowd and said that no pay raise and no extension was given to Thomas. Little spoke up and told Carpenter that he needed to correct that because no vote was taken after executive session.
