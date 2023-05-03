The School Board of Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) held a virtual special called meeting on Wednesday and approved recommendations for 2023-2024 new certified employees and administrative positions.
Amanda Lecaroz was named the new Director of Accountability, Federal Programs, and Professional Development. Lecaroz has over 23 years of experience in strategic planning, leadership and training development, program implementation and evaluation, and project management. She has 33 years of experience in education and held distinguished leadership positions, including Superintendent of Pelham School District in New Hampshire and Assistant Superintendent at School Administrative Unit 28 also in New Hampshire. She currently serves as the Principal of Greenville County Child Development Centers and as Adjunct Graduate Faculty at Gordon College in Massachusetts.
Jena Curry, the Academic Interventionist at Laurens Middle School, was named as the Assistant Principal at Laurens Elementary School. Curry has 13 years of experience in education.
Samantha Bond, the Instructional Coach at Gray Court-Owings (GCO) School, will serve as an Assistant Principal at GCO. Bond has 18 years of experience in education.
Jeffrey Whitener, the Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) Career and Technical Education Educator, will serve as the 10th-grade Assistant Principal at LDHS. Whitener is currently serving as the 10th-grade Administrative Assistant.
Jennifer Robinson, LDHS Assistant Principal overseeing Freshmen students, will serve as Assistant Principal at GCO, alongside Samantha Bond. Robinson has 16 years of experience in education.
Jonathan Schwalbe, also an Assistant Principal at GCO, will replace Robinson as LDHS Assistant Principal. Schwalbe has 15 years of experience in education.
"We are thrilled to welcome new hires to our district as we strive to continually improve and expand our educational opportunities,” said LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. “Our new hires are highly qualified and passionate educators who will help ensure our students receive a well-rounded and comprehensive education. We appreciate their willingness to join our school community or their ability to lead in another capacity. We look forward to the contributions they will make to our students' success."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.