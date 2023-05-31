Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) announced today that Anthony Carpenter has been officially confirmed as the new Vice Chair of the LCSD 55 School Board following additional verification and discovery according to Robert's Rule of Order, America’s leading guide to parliamentary procedure.
Carpenter was nominated for the position at the last school board meeting, on May 22, 2023, but there was some confusion and oversight regarding the vote. After conducting a thorough review of the meeting minutes and procedures, it has been determined that Carpenter did, in fact, receive the necessary votes to be appointed as Vice Chair.
Carpenter has been a Laurens County School District 55 School Board member since 1999. He has been an outspoken advocate for student success and equity in education.
In 1999, when Carpenter first sought a seat on the school board, he specifically had in mind the goal to help address parents’ concerns about student attendance caused by delayed transportation. Carpenter is passionate about improving educational outcomes for all students, and as Vice Chair, he will focus on helping the district achieve its goals.
"I am honored to serve as Vice Chair of the Laurens County School District 55 Board," said Carpenter. "I am committed to working with my fellow board members, our staff, and our community partners to ensure that every student in our district has access to the resources and support they need to succeed."
