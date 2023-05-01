The special called Laurens School District 55 board of trustees meeting on Monday night never got started after a motion to approve the agenda was not approved.
This marked the second consecutive meeting that ended early. On April 24, the regularly scheduled board meeting ended abruptly after 3 board members walked out of the meeting in protest. Carpenter has been vocal against Little after the board chair was accused of being behind an effort to oust current superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas during their February board meeting.
The meeting on Monday night had a quorum from the beginning with Chair Cathy Little, Trustee Anthony Carpenter and Trustee Peggy Nance in attendance. Trustee Mike Hughes was on the phone, making the fourth member to make a quorum.
The meeting agenda on Monday included two items, including going into executive session to approve teacher contracts for the 2023-2024 school year and discussion of board-superintendent relations and superintendent ‘s contract.
Little opened the meeting, asking for a motion to approve the agenda. Carpenter and Nance failed to make a motion and when Hughes was asked to make a motion, the phone line was silent.
“We need to approve teacher contracts so we can move through the school year but we can’t move forward without approving the agenda,” said Little.
After several minutes of awkward silence from board members, Little made a motion to approve the agenda. She asked for a second and got one from Hughes.
Little then asked for discussion and none was brought forward.
“At this point if we’re not going to be able to approve the agenda, we will have to adjourn the meeting,” said Little. “I would ask all of the trustees to consider why we are here and it is for the teachers and the students. It is to get the business on the agenda done. I will make a plea once again on behalf of the teachers and students of this district that the board members come together and approve this agenda so we can get teacher contracts approved and handle other executive session matters.”
After no further discussion and a stalemate on approving the agenda, Little adjourned the meeting.
