Just under 10 minutes was the amount of time that the Laurens County School District 55 board of trustees met on Monday night after three members walked out in protest.
Shortly after Chairperson Cathy Little said, “I do declare that we have a quorum with five of seven board members present,” the quorum was no more.
After making a motion to approve the agenda, Trustee Anthony Carpenter asked to amend the agenda to include a discussion on board members.
Carpenter has been vocal against Little after the board chair was accused of being behind an effort to oust current superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas during their February board meeting.
“There are things that are taking place that are hindering the effective operation of the school board which is hurting the district,” said Carpenter. “I would like to make an amend to discuss the board chair and to vote to remove the board chair and allow succession to the chair position. I contend that the board no longer has confidence in the present chair and I submit, based on her own actions, that she is not fit to lead this board or this community in the capacity as board chair. I move that the board take action this night to remove Cathy Little as board chair.”
Little responded to Carpenter’s comments that there was no policy in place that allows the board to take such action. “That is not allowed in our policy and if we want to discuss later and bring forth a policy, we can do that at a later date,” said Little.
Carpenter contended that the board had a quorum and they could take up his motion to remove Little as board chair.
As Little and Carpenter exchanged barbs, Trustee Peggy Nance spoke up and seconded Carpenter’s motion to remove Little as board chair.
Little again restated that the motion was against policy. “This cannot be voted on because it is not in our policy,” said Little. “I will not honor any vote that takes place.”
Little attempted to move the meeting along by asking for a second to approve the agenda.
“I refuse to sit up here with you because I’m not going to carry the devilish stuff that you do,” said Carpenter as he left his seat to leave the stage. Nance quickly exited the stage to join Carpenter followed by Trustee Neal Patterson, leaving Little, Trustee Mike Hughes and Thomas remaining on stage.
As applause rang out from the crowd, the meeting ended with a lack of a quorum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.