A rumor that circulated on social media pertaining to the future of Dr. Ameca Thomas as superintendent of Laurens County School District 55 caused the board room at the district’s administrative office to be at capacity on Monday night for the monthly meeting of the district’s board of trustees.
The crowd spilled over to the district’s online feed of the meeting, reaching close to 700 online viewers during the open session prior to the executive session at the end of the meeting’s agenda.
After an executive session that reached nearly three hours, Board Chair Cathy Little said that no board action was taken on the contract for Dr. Thomas.
Once Little finished her comments, Trustee Anthony Carpenter said “y’all better deal with her. That’s a snake in the grass,” referring to Little.
Online rumors during the day on Monday said that the board was planning to oust Thomas during an executive session item titled Receive Legal Advice Regarding Superintendent’s Contract. The other item on the executive session was Administrative Employment Contract Recommendations for SY 2023-2024.
Members of the crowd attempted to speak out during board discussion and ask questions during board deliberations. The crowd in the board room was gaveled down by board chair Cathy Little on multiple occasions.
Three agenda items drew cheers and/or jeers from the crowd when they were voted on. First, was a motion to move the second part of the executive session to another meeting. Little asked to move the Administrative Employment Contract Recommendations for SY 2023-2024 to their next meeting. After receiving a second, the motion was defeated 4-3. Little, Trustee Mike Hughes and Trustee Bubba Rawl voted for the motion.
Second, was an update to the public participation policy for board meetings that outlines new guidelines for how the public can participate in monthly board meetings. According to several board members, the new policy emulates policies in other districts, such as Greenville County.
Several members of the crowd seemed to disagree with the new policy, mainly because it causes those who wish to speak to sign up a week in advance.
The new policy passed unanimously on first reading and waiving a second reading was also unanimously passed.
The final item was moving board meetings back into the schools except for one time per year at the district office. This did not need board action but was agreed upon by the board.
“This gives the community the ability to be included in the meetings,” said Trustee Neal Patterson.
“It’s valuable to get back into the community,” said Trustee Todd Varner.
Trustee Peggy Nance took an opportunity later in the meeting to voice her support for Thomas. Nance spoke of her time at a recent SC School Board Association meeting for new board members. “I learned a lot,” said Nance. “We should support and trust our superintendent. If you don’t want to trust your superintendent, how can you be a board member.”
Just prior to entering executive session, Trustee Carpenter said, “if the purpose of this executive session it to discuss getting rid of the superintendent, it is not right and it is based on a personal agenda. Dr. Thomas has done a great job for this district. I feel that the only reason we are having this discussion is because she is black.”
