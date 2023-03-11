Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) recently held a Superintendent’s Scholar Award reception and ceremony at Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS). Award recipients and their families were invited to a reception before the ceremony.
The LDHS Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) opened the ceremony with the Presentation of Colors. The event program included remarks from Lewis Compton, LDHS Principal, and singing of the school alma mater by members of the LDHS Chorus. The awards were presented to the honorees by Dr. Ameca Thomas and Dr. Rhett Harris.
Dr. Thomas developed the Superintendent’s Scholars program during the 2021-2022 school year to recognize the academic achievement and resilience of seniors while also encouraging continued growth. Dr. Thomas presented the Superintendent’s Scholar Award to LDHS students who have earned a 3.8 or higher weighted Grade Point Average (GPA) by their seventh semester of high school.
“I offer my sincere congratulations to the 2023 Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD) Superintendent Scholar honorees," Dr. Thomas said. “This is the second year we have held this recognition ceremony. These students have worked hard, are leaders in their school, and have taken advantage of the opportunities offered in LCSD 55. I wish all these scholars well as they complete their senior year and embark on their next steps after high school. I know they will continue to make us all proud."
As part of the awards ceremony, students introduced themselves and shared their dreams and plans after graduation.
Recipients of the award felt greatly honored at the ceremony. Mason Gibbs said, “It feels great to receive this award. It feels like my years of hard work in classes are finally recognized. I also enjoyed seeing my classmates and friends I grew up with over the years get this same experience and recognition."
James Rawl agreed with the great feeling the recognition brings, “I’m very happy that my hard work paid off.”
Omar Chaucey Hunt exclaimed, "It means a lot to me to be recognized for my academic achievements. I was very excited when I received my notification letter stating that I was a Superintendent’s Scholar Award recipient. I will proudly wear my medallion at graduation."
Parents of award recipients were overjoyed. "As a parent, I am incredibly proud of my son and his friends. They have worked hard during their high school years, and it is rewarding to see them honored and celebrated for their accomplishments. As a high school teacher, I am humbled to be a small part of many of those students' accomplishments," said Mason Gibbs’ mother, Michelle Gibbs.
Preparatory Academy Director Dr. Tina Faulkner is a proud parent of Carter Faulkner, another honoree, “I am proud of Carter for his achievement at Laurens High School, and I hope that he continues to meet his future goals with the same resilience and determination.”
Bubba Rawl, LCSD 55 School Board of Trustees Seat 7 Member and father of James Rawl, stated, “I’m very proud of my son receiving the Superintendent’s Scholar Award. I hope he is prepared academically for his next chapter in life at Anderson University.”
Nichole Hunt is the Lead Speech Therapist at Hickory Tavern Elementary School and the mother of Omar Hunt. She said, "It was a very proud moment as a parent to see my child receive the Superintendent’s Scholar Award. My husband and I have always instilled a love for learning and stressed how hard work pays off. Receiving this award signifies that academic diligence is required for school success and future endeavors. We are grateful to the school district for recognizing students for their academic achievements."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.