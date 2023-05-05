The Amazing Shake tournament was created at the Ron Clark Academy (RCA) and it is an activity that develops lifelong qualities, habits, and skills in students. Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) will hold its second Amazing Shake tournament on Saturday, May 20, from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at Sanders Middle School.
The LCSD 55 Amazing Shake tournament will expose, equip, and grow students with valuable life skills and positive characteristics. Those skills and characteristics include confidence, interview skills, conflict resolution, courage, discipline, honesty, humility, humor, respect, poise, and social grace.
Students from grades 5-8 who will participate in the LCSD 55 Amazing Shake tournament will be judged in their application of skills and characteristics in three rounds- Job Interview, Conflict Resolution, and Introduction & Handshake. The students with the highest scores will receive prizes.
“I am incredibly excited about this opportunity. We started this initiative in 2022. It is an excellent opportunity for students to develop essential skills such as communication, leadership, soft skills, and critical thinking. I believe the participation in this program will help prepare our students for success in college, career, and life,” said LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca C. Thomas.
LCSD 55 is calling on volunteers to help with the event. The volunteer requirements are:
• Over 18 years of age
• Able to be objective if helping with judging and scoring
• Flexibility in volunteering as volunteer roles may need to be interchangeable
To volunteer for the LCSD 55 Amazing Shake, please contact Dr. Tawio Barksdale at tjbarksdale@laurens55.org or call 864 984-3568 to speak with him directly.
