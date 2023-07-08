Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) engaged with students in June by offering comprehensive summer learning opportunities. This year, LCSD 55 offerings included Summer Reading Camp, Fine Arts Camp, Physical Education, athletic and STEM camps.
Jennifer Abercrombie stated, "As the Executive Director of Teaching and Learning in Laurens 55, I am excited to offer our students a variety of summer learning opportunities. These programs are designed to enhance their academic skills, promote critical thinking, and encourage exploration of various subjects. Our team of dedicated educators is committed to creating engaging and enriching experiences that will support students' growth and prepare them for future success. We believe that summer learning can be a vital part of our students' overall educational journey, and we encourage all students to take advantage of these opportunities in the future.”
The Summer Reading Camp and Summer Reading Camp Extension are designed to prevent summer learning loss and enhance literacy skills. These camps offer a dynamic and engaging environment where students can explore various genres, participate in interactive reading activities, attend field trips, and receive individualized support from highly qualified educators. Summer Reading Camp is geared toward third-grade students, while Summer Reading Extension Camp is geared toward second-grade students.
LCSD 55 is committed to providing a diverse range of summer learning experiences that cater to the unique interests and needs of all students. In addition to the Summer Reading Camp and Summer Reading Camp Extension, summer learning opportunities included:
21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLS) Program: This program for rising first-grade through ninth-grade students focuses on Math and Reading with exciting hands-on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) activities and projects. These activities promote critical thinking and problem-solving skills and expose students to the cutting-edge innovations shaping our society.
Fine Arts Camp: Second through fifth-grade students were offered a variety of enrichment programs that cater to their passions and talents. Whether it's music, sports, or visual arts, these programs offer a platform for students to further develop their skills and interests in a supportive and collaborative environment.
Differentiated Teaching: Recognizing that every student has different learning needs, LCSD 55 educators differentiate their teaching according to students’ levels and needs. This differentiated teaching approach allows students to focus on specific areas of reading and math where they need targeted support. With the assistance of dedicated educators, students improve their reading and math skills and gain confidence in their abilities.
Summer Physical Education: Rising ninth-grade students engaged in physical activities which promote physical fitness and sportsmanship. LCSD 55 partnered with the Laurens YMCA to offer this summer learning opportunity.
Child Early Reading Development and Education Program (CERDEP) Summer School: Rising four-year-old Kindergarten students and rising five-year-old Kindergarten students get acclimated to the school setting. The program provides the developmental and learning support that young children must have to be ready for school.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas stated, "Summer learning opportunities are crucial for students to continue their educational journey and explore areas of interest outside of the traditional classroom setting. In Laurens 55, we are dedicated to providing exciting opportunities that engage and inspire our students. Through these opportunities, we aim to foster a love for learning, empower students to pursue their passions and equip them with the necessary skills to thrive in the 21st century. We have a dedicated team who work hard to plan and implement these effective opportunities for the students in our district."
