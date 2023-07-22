Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) reminds students and parents that school starts in less than two weeks. LCSD 55 schools start Tuesday, August 1, 2023. As a further reminder, this academic year, Laurens 55 will utilize their modified academic calendar.
"The first day of school on August 1 marks a fresh start and an opportunity for growth and achievement," said LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca C. Thomas. "I am incredibly excited to welcome our students for the 2023-2024 school year and witness their enthusiasm for learning. As we embark on this new school year, I am confident that together, we will create an environment where every student feels valued, supported, and inspired to reach their fullest potential. Let us embrace the challenges and possibilities ahead, knowing that each day brings a chance to make a positive and lasting impact on the lives of our students,"
The District also invites families of students who plan to attend kindergarten or 1st grade to register, if they haven't done so.
The District shares the 2023-2024 Supply List and reminds parents and guardians that clear backpacks are still required at LCSD55 schools for the academic year 2023-2024. Parents and guardians may register now for the Back to School Supply Drive-Thru to receive a clear backpack filled with school supplies on July 25, 2023. Register on Eventbrite to participate.
