The Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) district employees gathered at the Laurens District 55 High School (LDHS) gymnasium on the day before school started to kick off the 2023-2024 academic year. The district holds this yearly event to set the tone for a positive school year and inspire staff members to always give their best.
This year, LCSD 55 chose the slogan “Elevate Your Impact” and a football theme for their beginning-of-the-year convocation. The LDHS Varsity Senior Football Team Players, LDHS Raider Band, LDHS Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC), and LDHS Raider Cheerleaders energized the gathering.
Deborah Jones, LCSD 55 District Grant Coordinator, was all smiles at the event. She said, “I look forward to the opening day convocation because I know Dr. Thomas looks for the best speaker to encourage the staff for each upcoming school year. This year’s slogan, ‘Elevate Your Impact,’ has inspired me to rise to another level of excellence, so that our kids receive the best out of me.”
Jones added, “I think having an opening day convocation at the beginning of each school year encourages the teachers, administrators, and support staff to be open and understanding with each other, but most of all, the students. We have to realize that we don’t know what circumstance a child may be leaving, but what we can do is welcome them in a safe space to grow as an individual and to learn and receive the tools they need in society.”
LCSD 55 also took the opportunity to recognize Coach Eddie West for 50 years of service in the district. West joined LCSD 55 in 1973 and has taken on coaching, administrative, and teaching roles. Coach West is dear to many students, alumni, educators, and administrators in Laurens 55, including Superintendent Dr. Ameca C. Thomas.
LCSD 55 Head Athletic Coach Tommy Spires presented a special framed jersey to Coach West. LCSD 55 expressed admiration for West’s great work and great character. Applause echoed throughout the gymnasium as the crowd recognized Coach West and his family.
Spires is among the many people blessed to work with Coach West. Spires said, “It was great to bring all of our schools together in a positive environment to encourage all of us to work together as a team for the betterment of our students and community.”
“To honor Coach West during this time was very special. Whether you are a new teacher or a veteran teacher, he is the example we should all strive to be. Coach West has always put students first, loves his community, and has been a servant leader since I have known him for over 30 years,” added Spires.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca C. Thomas said, "We were honored to recognize Coach Eddie West for his remarkable 50 years of dedicated service in our district. His unwavering commitment, passion, and positive impact on countless students' lives have left an indelible mark on our community. Coach West's legacy of excellence and mentorship will continue to inspire future generations. We extend our heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to Coach Eddie West on this incredible milestone.”
Coach West currently serves as Laurens Middle School (LMS) Administrative Assistant, Physical Education Teacher, and Assistant Football Coach.
LMS Principal Clayton Cotney praised West. “Coach West is THE example of what our LMS core values are (Humility, Compassion, Integrity, Resilience, Reflection, and Self Discipline) in every way possible. It is the people like Coach West that make L55 a special place, but ask Coach and he would reflect that back to you. He would thank you for allowing him to be a part of L55 in the most humble way,” said Cotney.
After recognizing Coach Eddie West, the convocation attendees heard from keynote speaker Kimberly “Kim” Hodous. Hodous wrote Show UP, Be BOLD, Play BIG. She was honored as the 2012 Author of the Year by the Academy of Best-Selling Authors. She is also known as the “Happiness Speaker” who is on a mission to make the world a happier place. Her expertise in happiness stems from her ability to embrace genuine happiness after experiencing tragedies, including the loss of two of her children. Hodous shared how happiness directly impacts productivity and student achievement. She gave five tips to attain happiness.
LCSD 55 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year Katherine Waldrop was pumped up by the keynote speaker. “Kim Houdus spoke on the choice to be happy. We were inspired and reminded of the importance of our attitude and outlook. We all have challenges and struggles, but we choose our happiness. The speaker helped us to get positive mindsets for the year, which helps us focus on our goal to elevate our students to more success and growth,” shared Waldrop.
Superintendent Dr. Ameca C. Thomas said, "The opening day convocation was a truly inspiring and uplifting event. It brought together our entire school community, including teachers, and staff, to celebrate the start of a new school year filled with endless possibilities. The convocation highlighted our collective commitment to high-quality instruction and provided an opportunity for us to come together as a community and set the tone for the year ahead with an emphasis on how a positive culture leads to increased student achievement. Our dedicated staff have spent some time this summer focusing on professional development and refining their instructional practices to ensure our students receive the best education possible. I am grateful for their hard work and dedication, and I am confident their efforts will lead to a year of growth, achievement, and success for all our students."
