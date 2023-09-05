Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) announced today that their students in third through eighth grades showed improvements in state assessment scores released by the SC Dept of Education on Tuesday.
According to the district’s trend data, students in almost all grade-levels tested demonstrated an increase in mastery on state tests administered in 2022-2023.
The South Carolina College-and Career-Ready Assessments (SC READY) are statewide assessments in English language arts (ELA) and mathematics administered to students in South Carolina in grades three through eight. LCSD 55 students showed consistent growth in performance for three years, from 2021 to 2023, in both math and ELA, with the exception of eighth graders’ 2023 performance in math, which dropped by 1.62 points from last year. On average, ELA test scores increased by 7.88 points, while math scores increased by 3.38 points from 2022 to 2023. SC READY ELA test scores also exceeded pre-pandemic scores.
The gains in ELA prove that the district’s many initiatives towards literacy have positively impacted the growth of students. LCSD 55 sees the test data as an opportunity to leverage effective initiatives in math.
The South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (PASS) is a statewide assessment program that tests fourth and sixth grade students in science. LCSD 55 students also showed consistent growth in performance for three years, from 2021 to 2023, for fourth and sixth grade students. On average, scores increased by 3.51 points from 2022 to 2023.
LCSD 55 Superintendent Dr. Thomas said, "I am incredibly proud of the progress revealed by the newly released test data. The growth we have seen is a direct result of the tireless efforts and commitment of our teachers, staff, and administrators. To reiterate what State Superintendent Ellen Weaver said, 'This data is a tool, not a weapon.' While we celebrate our achievements, we remain focused on the work ahead. There is a lot of work to do, and by leveraging this data as a valuable resource, we will continue to strive for continuous improvement."
“We are extremely pleased that Laurens School District 55 saw growth in all grade levels assessed in both English Language Arts and science and 83% of all grade levels in math,” said Amanda Lecaroz LCSD 55 Director of Accountability, Federal Programs, and Professional Learning.
“We will continue to analyze the released student achievement data to identify our strengths and areas for improvement. This information will drive our decisions about curriculum, programs, funding, and professional learning for our staff,” added Lecaroz.
