Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, Laurens County School District 55 student nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.
To celebrate their hard work and commitment, Laurens County School District 55 schools will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on May 5. This day, celebrated annually since 2013, was designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series.
School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff, and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.
All across the school district, school nutrition professionals will be honored and recognized by students, school staff, parents, and the community.
“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state, and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools. School Lunch Hero Day provides the opportunity for the community to thank these hardworking heroes,” said Wanda Knight, Director of Student Nutrition Services.
Federal nutrition standards ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein. School meals also meet limits on calories, sodium, and unhealthy fats.
The importance and nutritional value of school meals are well documented. For many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day. LCSD55 serves over 3,500 breakfasts daily and 4,000 lunches each day.
