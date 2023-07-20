The Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) administrative office recently hosted Countdown to Kindergarten. Community representatives, district staff members, school administrators, and educators welcomed over 220 enthusiastic students in attendance.
The occasion is tied to the district’s focus on community and family engagement. The Countdown to Kindergarten event was designed to create a positive and engaging environment for incoming LCSD 55 kindergartners and their families. By collaborating with First Steps, the Book Mobile, and various other community agencies, LCSD 55 was able to provide valuable resources and support to kindergarteners to ensure a smooth transition into their formal education.
The event featured interactive activities and engaging programs specially crafted to introduce the youngsters to the wonders of learning. From opportunities to explore the bus, fire truck, lunch trays, and free books, to educational games, the students experienced the joy of discovery and began building crucial foundational skills.
Collaboration with First Steps allowed for comprehensive early childhood development guidance, ensuring each child receives the necessary tools to thrive academically, emotionally, and socially. The Book Mobile offered an extensive selection of books, fostering a love for literacy and encouraging families to continue exploring the limitless possibilities of reading.
Community agencies also joined forces to contribute valuable resources that support students beyond their kindergarten year. From health and nutrition materials to local services information, students and families gained access to a range of opportunities that will enhance their overall well-being and growth.
Dr. Ameca Thomas, Superintendent of Laurens County School District 55 stated, "the Countdown to Kindergarten event was a testament to the incredible spirit of collaboration and dedication within our education community. By coming together and sharing resources, we can provide our students and families with the support they need to thrive beyond their kindergarten year. I am so grateful to all the volunteers, staff, and community agencies who made this event possible, and I am confident that their efforts will have a lasting positive impact on the lives of our students. As we begin the new school year, let us carry this spirit of unity and enthusiasm forward, continuing to elevate our impact and create transformative educational experiences for all our students.”
