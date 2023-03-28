The District 56 Board of Trustees had small changes to the promotion and retention, and graduation requirements policies before them Monday night, to comply with the SC Read To Succeed Act, State Board requirements, and rules of the SC Department of Education.
Policy changes require two board readings and approval votes - the board has the option of waiving first reading on non-controversial changes.
A high school graduate must earn 24 total units of credit. This is the breakdown:
4 English
4 Math
3 Science
1 U.S. History
1/2 Economics
1/2 Government
1/2 Personal Finance (a policy change)
1 additional Social Science
1 Physical Education, JROTC, Marching Band
1 Computer Science
1 Foreign Language or Career & Technology
6 1/2 Electives.
College courses that a student in grades 9-12 takes under the district’s dual credit arrangement can be accepted toward a high school diploma.
Local districts are able to develop and designate their own electives in high school and middle school. These are the District 56 administration recommended electives:
CHS
AVID 1-4
English Essentials
Internships 1-2
Math Essentials
PE 5-10 Strength/Conditioning
Percussion Methods
Real Life 101
Leader In Me
Yearbook 3-4
CMS
AVID Elective
AVID Literacy Connection
Beta Club Genius Hour
Character Education
Creative Writing
Current Events
Graphic Novel Writing
Introduction to Musical Theater
Literature Circles
Project-based Learning
PSAT Prep
Public Speaking
Sports History
For the Monday night meeting at Clinton High’s auditorium, the board also heard a Clinton Middle School presentation, presented two special recognitions, and received the superintendent’s and the financial reports.
Clinton High School has a track renovations ribbon-cutting scheduled for March 29. Upcoming regularly scheduled school board meetings are: April 24, May 22, and June 24, 7:30 p.m. at Clinton High School, 18132 Hwy 72 East (the board meets prior starting at 6:15 for executive session items). May 8 or 9 are likely budget workshop dates, and June 1 is high school graduation.
At the monthly meetings, there is an audience participation time, under District 56 guidelines.
