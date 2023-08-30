The School District 56 Board of Trustees announced awards and recognitions at its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
Spirit of 56
James Prather-CHS, the Band director, for saving a student this summer with his quick response in providing the Heimlich maneuver on a student who was choking.
James Davis, Paul Bell, Landon Allison, and Jarod Price (Resource Electric) were recognized for their efforts, along with District 56 employees Lee Templeton, Danny Webb, and Mark Young, to repair the AC unit at Eastside Elementary after hours so the district did not have to close the school. Board Chair Jim Barton was also recognized for assisting in this project.
SCSBA Boardmanship Institute Awards
Three board members were recognized for their continuing education through different conferences and training throughout the year. These members are Teresa Corley, Charlie Stinson, and Kim Williams-Carter.
Attendance Initiative Appreciation Awards
Attendance is one of Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields' initiatives this year. The following people were recognized for their efforts to help at their respective schools with attendance issues:
Johnna Finley and Anna Word-M.S. Bailey
Arneice Renwick and Ashley Kinard-Joanna Woodson Elementary
Tanya Wilson and Abby Jaeger-Eastside Elementary
Melodie Edwards and Betsy Ballew-Clinton Elementary
Jeff Parks, Carolyn Tinsley, and Darryl Suber-Clinton Middle School
Martha Brothers, Andrew Wright, and Mary Samples-Clinton High School.
Beta Club District of Distinction
The National Beta District of Distinction is awarded to school districts that induct qualifying students in all eligible grades, 4th-12th, within each school. The National Beta District of Distinction is awarded to school districts that demonstrate a commitment to academic excellence, leadership development, and service involvement. Individual school awards were presented as well. Those included Clinton Elementary, Eastside Elementary, Joanna-Woodson Elementary, Clinton Middle School, and Clinton High School.
In its first meeting since school stated back on Aug. 1, the board also took up several policies and district-approved courses of study, renewed its organizational chart, reviewed the district’s summer feeding policy, and received the district’s financial report.
The next meetings of the District 56 Board of Trustees will be Sept. 25 and Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. in the Clinton High School auditorium.
