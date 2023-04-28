When School District 56 students finish this school year on June 1, they will need to be rested and ready to start back to school on August 1. Same for the 2024-25 academic year.
Next year’s end of school will be May 30.
District officials had said the 2023 start date needs to be Aug. 1 to balance out the days between 1st and 2nd semester. Now that modified year-round calendar is being extended to an Aug. 1, 2024 start-date, as well.
District Trustees approved the modified calendar - which includes more extended breaks during the school year and “intercession” when students who are behind are encouraged to catch up their studies - at their April 24 meeting.
It is not year-round school, which has even more extended breaks, but it’s about as close as a district can come without the year-round designation (which is in effect in neighboring Greenwood County). Calendar approval was on first reading, a 4-1 vote.
To make an Aug. 1 start-date-for-students happen, teachers will report back to their schools July 26 - 31.
Also, the board approved commendations for these Retirees: Susan Cauble, Denice Craig, Luther Crouch, Susan Davis, Tina Daniels, Gaye Derrick, Kim Jenkins, Amy Link, Jessie McClintock, Maxine McGee, Gail Riley, and Matt Stewart. An appreciation dinner is scheduled for May 15.
Local board-approved courses are Leadership Lab at Eastside Elementary, and Project Lead the Way Launch at Clinton Elementary.
The district will submit for federal programs: $1.3M for Title I money for schools with high percentages of children in poverty; $150,000 Title II to improve teacher quality; Title III money to supplement education of English Learners; Title IV $97,000 for student support and academic enrichment; Title V $71,000 to supplement funding to help rural schools increase student academic achievement. TOTAL DISTRICT 56 REQUEST: $1.6 Million.
In other business, the Board of Trustees received a Clinton Elementary presentation, provided recognitions for the Robotics Team, Project Search, and Science Olympiad Teams, received the 2022-23 risk assessment score, scheduled a board workshop - May 8 - and received a capital spending guide, strategic plan information, and a metal detectors update. The board gave approval to submit district and school renewal plans and provided for professional services for students with disabilities (2023-24).
Trustees were informed of 14 upcoming events from April - June, including the 10 a.m. June 1 Clinton High School Graduation (individual schools also have end-of-the-year events).
May 23 and June 26 are the next board meetings, 7:30 p.m. at Clinton High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.