Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently announced that Charles Dixon has been named director of the PTC Laurens Center for Advanced Manufacturing (LCAM).
“Charles is a familiar face to many at the college. He served more than 20 years as an educator in our Industrial Division,” said Alesia Brown, vice president for human resources at PTC. “Since retiring in 2021, he has remained active in education by serving as an adjunct instructor of mechatronics at PTC.”
As LCAM director, Dixon will oversee day-to-day operations at the facility, with a primary focus on providing non-credit training for PTC’s business partners and the public. He holds a master’s degree in industrial education from Clemson University.
