Laurens County First Steps has partnered with the Dollywood Foundation to provide one book a month to all children from birth to five living in the Laurens County School District 56 attendance area or enrolled in L56 schools.
Engaging, high-quality books are mailed directly to their home, at no cost to families. This expansion of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library county-wide ensures that all children, in Laurens County birth through 5, can enroll in this community-based, early literacy intervention program.
Prior to this, only children in the Laurens School District 55 attendance zone could participate in this evidence-based program.
By simply reading a book to their children, parents/guardians can establish a rich home learning environment, build stronger family bonds and engage with the book in ways that drive language development and early literacy. Each book is free for the child to keep and has been chosen by a committee of experts to represent the diversity of the wider community.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library supports parents as their child’s first and most important teacher and takes a proven first step towards sparking curiosity, a love of reading and learning. The program equips a child with the early experiences and skills they will one day rely on to learn to read and write. This evidence-based program meets the criteria identified by research as fundamental to improving early literacy levels in communities and boosting children’s success in life.
People interested in learning more about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library should contact Toni Able, Executive Director of Laurens County First Steps or visit https://laurensfirststeps.org To register a child please us the following link - https://imaginationlibrary.com/check-availability.
