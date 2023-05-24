One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning on Hwy. 66, two miles west of Joanna, according to SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The incident occurred around 1:50am.
According to Bolt, the driver of a 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling west on Hwy. 66 when they ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
The driver of the vehicle is the victim in the incident and was the sole occupant.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Bailey Williamson identified the victim as William Dalton Gullion, a 20-year-old male from Waterloo.
The incident is under investigation by the SCHP,
