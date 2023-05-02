The Laurens County School District 55 board of trustees is in disarray.
A meeting in February and a meeting in March centered around the future of Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. The next two meetings ended abruptly after barbs were tossed back and forth by board members and a lack of action caused a stalemate.
It all started prior to their board meeting on Feb. 28 when rumors began to circulate on social media pertaining to the future of Dr. Thomas as superintendent of Laurens County School District 55.
After an executive session that reached nearly three hours, Board Chair Cathy Little said that no board action was taken on the contract for Dr. Thomas.
Once Little finished her comments that night, Trustee Anthony Carpenter said “y’all better deal with her. That’s a snake in the grass,” referring to Little.
Just prior to entering executive session in February, Trustee Carpenter said, “if the purpose of this executive session it to discuss getting rid of the superintendent, it is not right and it is based on a personal agenda. Dr. Thomas has done a great job for this district. I feel that the only reason we are having this discussion is because she is black.”
On March 28, a group of concerned citizens offered their support of Dr. Thomas during the public participation portion of the school board meeting at Laurens Middle School.
Six citizens spoke in favor of Dr. Thomas. Each time a speaker finished their 3-minute comments, the crowd erupted in applause. One man in the crowd even brandished a bullhorn and led a chant of “resign Cathy Little, resign.”
On April 24, just under 10 minutes was the amount of time that the board of trustees met after three members walked out in protest.
Prior to the walkout, Carpenter made a motion to add an item to the agenda to remove Little as chair of the board. Little denied his request because she said there was no policy in place that allows the board to take such action.
That all led to what went down on Monday night at a special called board meeting when Little could not get the board to approve the agenda, thus ending the meeting due to lack of action.
The meeting agenda included two items that were to be conducted in executive session: approve teacher contracts for the 2023-2024 school year; discussion of board-superintendent relations and superintendent ‘s contract.
The question now is what are the next steps for the board? Two more board members, Todd Varner and Neal Patterson, resigned on Monday, leaving just four members to conduct the business of the district.
The current trajectory of the board hurts students, teachers and administrators. There is a group of teachers that were supposed to have their contracts approved last night. It’s hard enough to recruit teachers to come to District 55, now we may lose those teachers to other districts that don’t have a dumpster fire roaring in their board room.
What if an industry is looking to relocate to Laurens County and bring economic investment and jobs to our county? Schools are one of the first things they look at in deciding where to go because of the talent pipeline that can fill their jobs. What do they see now when they look at District 55?
Does Governor Henry McMaster have to get involved? The governor signed laws in 2022 that gives his office the authority to remove school board members for misconduct in office and to authorize the SC Inspector General to investigate school boards. Is that the next step?
There needs to be common ground. Hard discussions need to be had and solutions need to be brought to the table. The board was elected to do a job. No one person can dictate the will of that board. The collective board needs to do what is right for the children of District 55. Those children are watching what is happening, and right now there is not a good example being set by the adults in the room.
