Early voting begins Wednesday, August 9 for the Laurens County School District 55 runoff elections for Seats 1 and 3 on Tuesday, August 15.

Early voting will run through Friday, August 11 at 5pm at the Laurens County Voter Registration & Elections office, located at 103 Bolt Drive in Laurens.

For Seat 1, the runoff election will be between Tabitha Keitt and Kelvin Byrd. In the special election on August 1, Keitt received 105 votes to Byrd’s 79 votes. Jerome Parson received 76 votes and James Lang received 75 votes.

For Seat 3, the runoff election will be between Heather Hall Elders and Angela Lowe Wells. In the special election on August 1, Wells received 106 votes compared to 93 votes for Elders. Adam Brown received 32 votes and Adam Brock received 29 votes.

Precincts involved in the runoff elections are:

Seat 1

Jones - Pleasant Grove Baptist Church

Owings - Owings Community Center

Gray Court - Gray Court Town Hall

Greenpond - Greenpond Volunteer Fire Department

Cooks - Bethany Baptist Church

Youngs - Bramlett United Methodist Church

Ora-Lanford - Ora ARP Church

Hickory Tavern - Hickory Tavern School

Seat 3

Maddens - New Prospect Baptist Church

Mountville - Mountville Fire Dept

Waterloo - Laurel Hill Baptist Church

Ekom - Union Baptist Church

Mount Olive - Reedy Grove Church