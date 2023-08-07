Early voting begins Wednesday, August 9 for the Laurens County School District 55 runoff elections for Seats 1 and 3 on Tuesday, August 15.
Early voting will run through Friday, August 11 at 5pm at the Laurens County Voter Registration & Elections office, located at 103 Bolt Drive in Laurens.
For Seat 1, the runoff election will be between Tabitha Keitt and Kelvin Byrd. In the special election on August 1, Keitt received 105 votes to Byrd’s 79 votes. Jerome Parson received 76 votes and James Lang received 75 votes.
For Seat 3, the runoff election will be between Heather Hall Elders and Angela Lowe Wells. In the special election on August 1, Wells received 106 votes compared to 93 votes for Elders. Adam Brown received 32 votes and Adam Brock received 29 votes.
Precincts involved in the runoff elections are:
Seat 1
Jones - Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Owings - Owings Community Center
Gray Court - Gray Court Town Hall
Greenpond - Greenpond Volunteer Fire Department
Cooks - Bethany Baptist Church
Youngs - Bramlett United Methodist Church
Ora-Lanford - Ora ARP Church
Hickory Tavern - Hickory Tavern School
Seat 3
Maddens - New Prospect Baptist Church
Mountville - Mountville Fire Dept
Waterloo - Laurel Hill Baptist Church
Ekom - Union Baptist Church
Mount Olive - Reedy Grove Church
