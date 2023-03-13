By order of the State Election Commission, early voting for the City of Laurens Mayor's race runoff election will open at 8:30am on Wednesday, March 15.
Early voting is available Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm at the Laurens County Voter Registration/Election Commission office, located at 105 Bolt Drive in Laurens.
After unofficial municipal election results were tallied on March 7 for Laurens mayor, incumbent Nathan Senn and Randy Garrett will face off in a runoff on Tuesday, March 21.
Senn led the way with 565 votes, followed by Garrett with 474 votes and Alicia Sullivan with 370 votes. Senn received 40.04 percent and Garrett received 33.59 percent.
To win the election, a candidate had to receive 50 percent of the vote plus one vote to avoid a runoff.
