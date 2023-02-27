District 56 is putting the finishing touches on its “own place,” a replacement office for its location in the MS Bailey Municipal Building, owned and operated by the City of Clinton, in Uptown Clinton.
The new office is a former church at 100 Colony Road. It is more centrally located than Uptown to 5 of the district’s 6 schools, according to Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields.
“You will see a place that is in some ways smaller than where we were but it is compact, it is efficient, it is ready for educational effectiveness,” O’Shields said during a Friday tour, after coming over from the Uptown district office on a new activities bus. “This is a step in the continuing process of being a better district. This is a place we can always remember if for no other reason, when you step out, you can hear the children. We will always be anchored in the children and what the children expect from us.”
Finance Director Lynn Lawson said the building is 95 - 97% complete, with landscaping, screens, and some furniture left to do. “We’ve got something the district can be proud of for a long time,” he said. “We can bring visitors in, we can bring employees in. Just something the district and the community can be proud of. Mike Moore (District 56 IT) has pulled thousands of feet of cable through this building. We took an existing building and made the best of it.”
The building the district is moving out of is an adapted bank, located on North Broad Street. The City has contacted state agencies and others to market the vacated office space.
The new District Office Architect is McMillan-Pazdan-Smith, and General Contractor is J Davis Construction.
The Federal Food Service provided money for a test kitchen, a first for District 56 and a rarity among smaller districts.
Human Resources is to the front right entering the building which has new fire and burglary alarms, along with fireproof file cabinets for records. All lights are on motion sensors to save electricity. The test kitchen is “a dream come true,” Child Nutrition Director Cindy Jacobs said.
The district never puts an item on the menu unless it is taste-tested by adults and students, and that can be done in the test kitchen which has an oven like the ones in the schools. Vendors used to bring small ovens with them when they were pedaling their wares - they did it this way because if they go into a school and use the kitchen (like Clinton High School), they are in the way of employees there preparing breakfast and lunch. The next food to be taste-tested will be decorated, healthy doughnuts.
Jacobs said they can have managers’ meetings here and vendors can bring food items and store them until they make presentations to Child Nutrition staff. Jacobs said CHS and Clinton Middle School student council members can come to the district office’s kitchen and dining table to have a one-on-one lunch with Dr. O’Shields. This is a useful district office, Jacobs said, and the kitchen is a commercial design and up to all codes.
“We are one of the few districts to have this,” she said.
The office’s conference room and O’Shields’ office will have large screen TVs for presentations. And there is an employees’ break area outside, and because of the proximity to Eastside Elementary School, they can hear the children at recess.
