Homer E. Elwood Jr. was recently elected to serve as an at-large representative on the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) Board of Directors. He will begin a two-year term of service immediately following the 2023 NFDA International Convention & Expo.
On June 27, during the NFDA Leadership Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, state association representatives elected the new at-large representatives. State association representatives are the voting representatives from each state who cast a ballot on behalf of their state for the at-large representatives on the NFDA Board of Directors.
Elwood’s career in funeral service started at the age of 16 when he began working a local funeral home. This set him on a path that led him to attend the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. After graduation, he became a funeral director at Gray Funeral Home, a firm that he and his wife purchased one year ago.
As a first-generation funeral director, Elwood has dedicated himself to not only serving grieving families, but to his chosen profession. He is a dedicated volunteer leader with the South Carolina Funeral Directors Association (SCFDA). He served as secretary/treasurer and chair of SCFDA’s Piedmont Group and went on to serve in every office on SCFDA’s Board of Directors including the 2018-19 President of the association. He also is a past chair of the SCFDA Nominating Committee. On the national level, Elwood is serving as a member of NFDA’s Member Resources Work Group.
Elwood is also passionate about serving his community. He has served as secretary, vice president and president of the Laurens County Exchange Club; secretary, vice president and president of the Laurens County Fair Association; and as a board member for the Laurens County HealthCare Foundation.
In his campaign statement, Elwood wrote, “I can only say that my desire is strong to serve in a capacity in which I can give back to the industry that has given me so much.”
