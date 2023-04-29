The Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission is making plans to culminate in 34 months a major sewer system re-hab and addition in and around the City of Clinton. Part of the project is to replace an important line installed in 1979.
The commission proposes a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the primary funder for the commission’s new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, on Hwy 221, south of Laurens.
The work will provide 1 million gallons per day of sewer capacity at the Clinton Corporate 1 Park. LCWSC General Manager Jeff Field said it is for future expansion and it looks good on Clinton’s industrial recruiting material.
A driver for this to-be-completed-in-the-future project is the fact that the State has deed to the City all the surplus property of Whitten Center, a facility for the most severely intellectually handicapped individuals. The fact that most people with these handicaps are now treated in “less restrictive environments” means that Whitten Center’s population and staff have seen a dramatic decrease, and the State doesn’t need a large tract there. The land includes a vast tract of undeveloped, tree-covered land and a reservoir with a picnic area; some of the deeded land is on the other side of I-26, and the City plans an industrial park there (behind a SC Department of Transportation maintenance facility).
The City considers this intersection - Hwy 72 and I-26 - its “gateway” from the heavily traveled interstate that connects Greenville-Spartanburg to Columbia and on to Charleston.
LCWSC is nearing completion of a sewer project that re-habs a major connector of this sewer system in the front yard of the Renfro plant, at Springdale Drive and Hwy 76. The commission has a sewer treatment plant farther east, between Joanna and the Newberry County line.
The commission makes most of its money from water - not sewer - but the sewer side is growing: 123 new taps so far in 2023 (compared to 387 new water taps, mostly in the fast-growing Northern Laurens County area).
The commission installed 44 new water taps in March, and is taking steps to move more of its Lake Greenwood treated water from Southern Laurens County, up through Laurens and its Raider Road tank, to the North at Metric Road. This site at Metric is a $14 Million project with a 1 Million-gallon tank. The commission also is re-habbing its tank behind the Laurens County Hospital, an $11 Million project. Also, a new tank in Hickory Tavern is coming on-line when electricity is connected soon - this is a successfully completed Laurens County Capital Projects Sales Tax project.
LCWSC also is involved in a major sewer system expansion in Gray Court, for the North American headquarters of FiberTex and a potential 270-homes subdivision behind Gray Court-Owings Elementary School. LCWSC also has applied for money to connect downtown Gray Court to this system.
Reports about these projects were part of the board’s April 25 meeting, in which new member Lumus Byrd attended his first meeting.
He replaces John McMurray, who resigned from a Clinton-based board seat. Commission board meetings are the fourth Tuesday morning at the LCWSC office, Hwy 221 South, Laurens.
