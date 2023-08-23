The Fatz Café in Clinton closed for good on Wednesday along with 18 locations across five states, including Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
The Fatz Café in Clinton was located at 179 East Corporate Center Drive at I-26.
Other media outlets across the southeast have reported the closure of the Fatz Café locations in their area, including Lexington and Greenwood in SC. Reports indicated bankruptcy as the reason for the closures.
Identical signs were posted on the door of Fatz Café locations today.
The sign says, “We are sorry to announce that after proudly serving this and many other communities for years Fatz Cafe will be closed permanently,” further stating that all existing locations are closed effective Aug. 23. “We thank you for your support throughout our years in business.”
The Fatz website nor their Facebook page mentions the closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.